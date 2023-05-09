51 Rajasthan students stranded in Manipur flown to Jaipur

Jaipur: Two special flights arranged by the Rajasthan government on Monday evening brought back 51 students from the state stranded in violence-hit Manipur, officials said here.
The state government has also made arrangements for boarding and lodging facilities for these students, they said.
On Sunday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said his government would bear the travel costs of students of Rajasthan returning home from the northeastern state, as he directed officials to ensure their safe return.
Violent clashes broke out between tribals and people belonging to the majority Meitei community in Manipur last Wednesday, displacing thousands and killing at least 54.
The clashes broke out after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the 10 hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.
