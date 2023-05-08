Manipur: Govt issues order to boost public security

Imphal: Amid reports of theft, looting of property and land encroachment in Imphal, the Manipur government announced by releasing an order on Monday that the perpetrators of such crimes will face appropriate consequences as per law.
In an order from H Gyan Prakash, Commissioner and Secretary of Manipur, it is stated that the Manipur government is working out a plan for the protection and rehabilitation of people in relief camps.
Taking advantage of recent riots and the ensuing chaos, miscreants have allegedly committed burglary and trespassed into private property while their owners are away at relief camps for shelter from the violence in the state.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The official order has directed the Manipur police to identify the areas where the alleged crimes are being committed and to patrol those areas round-the-clock. The Superintendants of police, along with the assistance of central security forces, army and paramilitary forces, will be in charge of ensuring full protection to the troubled areas.
Additionally, the state government has warned that the Superintendants of police in Manipur will be held accountable for breach of law by any person or group in the violence-torn state.
Also Read | Manipur crisis: Special flight with 72 people from Telangana lands in Hyderabad
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Books on two French missionaries killed in Arunachal released
- Manipur govt issues order to boost public security
- JAC to Sikkim will be like RSS to BJP: JAC
- Can Guwahati’s Ashmita live up to expectations at the Asian Games?
- Assam’s Annada Gohain honoured by Australian University
- From the heart: Nagaland joins celebration of World Red Cross day