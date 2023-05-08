Manipur: Govt issues order to boost public security

Imphal: Amid reports of theft, looting of property and land encroachment in Imphal, the Manipur government announced by releasing an order on Monday that the perpetrators of such crimes will face appropriate consequences as per law.

In an order from H Gyan Prakash, Commissioner and Secretary of Manipur, it is stated that the Manipur government is working out a plan for the protection and rehabilitation of people in relief camps.

Taking advantage of recent riots and the ensuing chaos, miscreants have allegedly committed burglary and trespassed into private property while their owners are away at relief camps for shelter from the violence in the state.

The official order has directed the Manipur police to identify the areas where the alleged crimes are being committed and to patrol those areas round-the-clock. The Superintendants of police, along with the assistance of central security forces, army and paramilitary forces, will be in charge of ensuring full protection to the troubled areas.

Additionally, the state government has warned that the Superintendants of police in Manipur will be held accountable for breach of law by any person or group in the violence-torn state.

