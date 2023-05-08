Govt not giving clear picture on death toll in Manipur: Mamata

Kolkata: Expressing concern over the current situation in violence-hit Manipur, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the BJP government is not providing a clear picture of the death toll in the northeastern state where shoot-at-sight orders are in force.
She also lashed out at the BJP government in the Centre for not sending a single representative to Manipur to review the situation.
Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, Banerjee urged the people of Karnataka to vote for stability and development, and not for the BJP.
“I am quite tense with the situation in Manipur. We are not getting a clear picture of the number of deaths in shoot-at-sight (order) as the state government is not giving any information,” she said.
Manipur violence is a man-made problem, Banerjee claimed.
Violent clashes broke out in the northeastern state after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to the deaths of at least 54 people.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and live in the hill districts.
Also read | 128 Sikkim students return home from violence-hit Manipur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Books on two French missionaries killed in Arunachal released
- Manipur govt issues order to boost public security
- JAC to Sikkim will be like RSS to BJP: JAC
- Can Guwahati’s Ashmita live up to expectations at the Asian Games?
- Assam’s Annada Gohain honoured by Australian University
- From the heart: Nagaland joins celebration of World Red Cross day