Tharoor slams BJP over Manipur situation, calls for imposition of President's rule

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said the voters of Manipur are feeling “grossly betrayed” just a year after putting the BJP in power and called for the imposition of President’s rule in the state that has witnessed violent clashes.
Violent clashes had broken out in Manipur last week between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community, which has so far displaced thousands of people and killed at least 54.
In a tweet, Tharoor said, “As the Manipur violence persists, all right-thinking Indians must ask themselves what happened to the much-vaunted good governance we had been promised.”
“The voters of Manipur are feeling grossly betrayed just a year after putting the BJP in power in their state. It’s time for President’s Rule; the state government is just not up to the job they were elected to do,” the former Union minister said.
The clashes broke out after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the ten hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 percent of the population and live mostly in the hill districts.
Also Read | Over 1,000 Assam people stranded, police team to leave for Manipur today
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Police seize 35,300 cough syrup bottles in Karimganj
- Sikkim’s public representatives work among people: MP Indra Hang Subba
- Andhra Pradesh arranges flight to evacuate affected students from Manipur
- Tharoor slams BJP over Manipur situation, calls for imposition of President’s rule
- Cong seeks EC action against PM for his ‘Cong shielded terrorism’ remark
- Asian Championships: Jeremy wins silver in snatch but fails to complete his event