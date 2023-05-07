NESO urges Centre to help in evacuating people of different states stranded in Manipur

Kohima: The influential North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) on Saturday urged the Centre to immediately intervene in evacuating people of different states of the region stranded in violence-hit Manipur.
In an open letter to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, NESO secretary-general Mutsikhoyo Yhobu said the apex students’ body of the region is deeply perturbed over the prevailing situation in Manipur, which has left many people from other states stranded and in need of immediate evacuation.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
In view of the prevalent law and order situation in Manipur wherein regular air services have been disrupted, it appealed to the Union ministry for immediate intervention to schedule chartered flights for evacuation people to their respective states.
Stating that many people have lost their documents in the ongoing arson and violence, NESO appealed to the authorities concerned to sympathise with them and consider other means of identification.
Also read | Over 1,000 Assam people stranded, police team to leave for Manipur today
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Centre ready for discussions on Manipur violence, says Minister for Northeast region
- Congress urges Centre to ensure safety of Malayalees stranded in Manipur
- Nagaland: Over 600 persons return from violence-hit Manipur
- Sikkim: Row over selection of candidates for state-level recruitmnet exam
- NESO urges Centre to help in evacuating people of different states stranded in Manipur
- Gehlot expresses concern over students of Rajasthan stranded in violence-hit Manipur