Gehlot expresses concern over students of Rajasthan stranded in violence-hit Manipur

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday expressed concerns over the safety of students from the state stranded in violence-hit Manipur.
Manipur is witnessing violent clashes over a move to grant scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community in the state. Naga and Kuki tribes who are opposing this plan organised a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ on Wednesday after which the clashes broke out.
The death toll in the ethnic violence stands at 54, officials said, even as life returned to wary normalcy in Imphal Valley on Saturday with shops and markets reopening and cars plying on the roads.
Gehlot, however, said top officials of his government are in touch with officials in the northeastern state.
“The news of some students of Rajasthan being trapped in Manipur violence is worrying,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.
“The chief secretary and the director general of police of Rajasthan are in touch with senior officials there and soon efforts will be made to bring them home safely,” the chief minister added.
