Aizawl: At least 30 people, mostly women and children, from violence-hit areas of Manipur fled to Mizoram on Friday, officials said.
Two Mizoram districts- Aizawl and Saitual – share around 95 km-long border with Manipur.
Sixteen people entered Saitual district during the day, seeking refuge in the state, Deputy Commissioner Lalngura Tlau said.
These displaced people are lodged at a camp in North-East Khawdungsei village on the Mizoram-Manipur border, he said, adding that the district administration is providing food and other relief to them.
At least fourteen people from Manipur fled to Vairengte and Saipum villages on Friday, a Kolasib district official said.
Meanwhile, the state General Administration department has instructed all deputy commissioners to be on high alert for a possible influx of people from the trouble-torn neighbouring state.
A notification issued by the department also asked the district administrations to make appropriate arrangements, including temporary shelter and other amenities, to provide safety and security to people seeking refuge in the state.
The department instructed the deputy commissioners to ensure the safety of the Meitei community people and take stringent measures if any flare-up is reported within their respective jurisdictions.
Violent clashes broke out between tribals and people belonging to the majority Meitei community in Manipur on Wednesday, displacing thousands of people.
The clashes broke out after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the ten hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 percent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley.
Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 percent of the population and reside mostly in the hill districts.
