Manipur violence: Death toll crosses 50, number likely to rise

The ongoing violence in Manipur has left over 50 people dead across the state, sources in the police and administration have told EastMojo.

This number, the sources said, is based on the dead bodies kept at the morgue in the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, the Jawaharlal Nehru Insitute of Medical Sciences, and the district hospital in Churachandpur. “The RIMS had 22 bodies in the morgue, the JNIMS had 12, and the district hospital in Churachandpur had 12,” a source told EastMojo.

He added that there are several deaths are unaccounted for as of now.

The Churachandpur toll includes the three killed on Thursday and the four killed on Friday night.

The number is likely to rise since this number only factors those reported to the police station and the bodies picked by the police. There is no information on how many people succumbed to injuries at various hospitals.

Among the dead, nine deaths were reported at the Lamphel Police station, of which 4 were reported on Friday, another reliable source confirmed.

The death toll includes central government officials too. The Indian Revenue Service Association said Letminthang Haokip, a tax assistant, had been killed in Imphal. “No cause or ideology can justify the killing of an innocent public servant on duty,” they tweeted.

Injured MLA out of danger

Meanwhile, MLA Vungzagin Valte from Thanlon constituency in the Pherzawl district, attacked by an angry mob while returning from the chief minister’s secretariat on Thursday afternoon, is said to be out of danger in Delhi. “His vitals have improved and he is recovering. However, there is a chance he might lose sight in one of his eyes,” he added.

