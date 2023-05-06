Manipur: More shelter camps set up, people short of basic essentials

Imphal: Essentials are in short supply across relief camps in Manipur as people continue to pour in from all sides amid the worsening law and order situation in the state.

Families whose houses were burnt and destroyed in Churachandpur district and Bishnupur are now taking shelter at shelter camps in Moirang, a town 45km from Imphal since May 3.

EastMojo was informed that the number of persons in each camp is increasing every hour as Army rescues more civilians, the locals of the area. Currently, each camp shelters between 100-400 persons according to their capacities. However, it is said that there are about 2000 runaways and increasing every day.

People are fleeing from places like Saiton, Terakhongshangbi, Phoujagai, Kangvai, Torbung, Churachandpur, and Tronglaobi and taking shelter at Moirang.

Speaking to EastMojo, a relief camp worker said, “As there has been a major influx of runaways to Moirang from the nearby areas, the camps are short of relief materials. Though there is a constant flow of relief materials however the resources are limited due to the sudden increase of runaways in the camps.”

The worker said an additional 14 relief camps have been set up on Saturday in addition to the 8 set up on Friday.

“There is deep paranoia and fear among the runaways as most of their kith and kin are left behind at the red zone area without food, water and electricity in Churachandpur,” he further said.

Local youths and organisations of Moirang such as Matai Society, Public Information Centre, Moirang Lamkhai, Legal AID Clinic Moirang, Shri Satya Sai Organisations Manipur, Manipur Legislative Assembly Moirang Team, Relief Committee Moirang Lamkhai among others are mobilising resources and running the relief camps.

