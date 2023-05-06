CRPF asks Manipur-origin personnel on leave in state to report to nearest base

New Delhi: The CRPF has directed its personnel hailing from Manipur and on leave in their home state to “immediately” report to their nearest security base with family members in the wake of a CoBRA commando being killed in the ongoing violence in the state.
The commando of the Central Reserve Police Force‘s CoBRA, who was on leave, was shot dead by armed assailants in his village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Friday noon, officials said.
The headquarters of the 3.25-lakh personnel strong force in Delhi asked all its field commanders to “promptly” contact their off-duty personnel hailing from Manipur and convey the message.
The directive, accessed by PTI, asks all personnel hailing from Manipur and on leave in their home state to “report immediately” to their nearest security force base along with their family if they feel “unsafe or insecure”.
It has asked its Manipur and Nagaland Sector Office, headquartered in Imphal, to extend “all possible assistance to such personnel promptly”.
