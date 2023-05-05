As a result of the Army‘s timely response, Churachandpur, Moreh and Kakching are now under firm control with no major violence reported since yesterday night, the Army said in a statement.
In the past 12 hours, Imphal East & West districts witnessed sporadic incidents of arson, the army said. “A firm & synergised response coupled with induction of additional columns ensured control of the Security forces over the situation,” the army added.
In the past 48 hours, the Army, The Assam Rifles and the Air Force along with the civil administration “have worked tirelessly to restore law and order and bring back normalcy in Manipur. Proactive rescue operations, conduct of flag marches, area domination, interaction with locals/ influencers to reassure them of their personal safety were some of the major activities that were & are being undertaken,” the army said.
As per reports, a total of about 13000 civilians have been rescued and are currently staying in various adhoc boarding facilities created specially for the purpose. “The boarding facilities are within the Company Operating Bases & Military Garrisons,” the army added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Also Read | Manipur violence explainer: Trouble long brewing, ST status for Meiteis issue just the spark
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Working tirelessly to restore law and order in Manipur, says Army
- Manipuri body thanks Zoramthanga for protecting them in Mizoram
- Meghalaya: Police holds peace meet after Kuki-Meitei clash in Shillong
- Angkita Dutta case: Gauhati HC dismisses Srinivas’ plea to quash FIR
- Not her day: Mirabai slumps to six-year-low in comeback
- Meghalaya begins process to bring back students stranded in Manipur