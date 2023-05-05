As a result of the Army‘s timely response, Churachandpur, Moreh and Kakching are now under firm control with no major violence reported since yesterday night, the Army said in a statement.

In the past 12 hours, Imphal East & West districts witnessed sporadic incidents of arson, the army said. “A firm & synergised response coupled with induction of additional columns ensured control of the Security forces over the situation,” the army added.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

In the past 48 hours, the Army, The Assam Rifles and the Air Force along with the civil administration “have worked tirelessly to restore law and order and bring back normalcy in Manipur. Proactive rescue operations, conduct of flag marches, area domination, interaction with locals/ influencers to reassure them of their personal safety were some of the major activities that were & are being undertaken,” the army said.

As per reports, a total of about 13000 civilians have been rescued and are currently staying in various adhoc boarding facilities created specially for the purpose. “The boarding facilities are within the Company Operating Bases & Military Garrisons,” the army added.

Also Read | Manipur violence explainer: Trouble long brewing, ST status for Meiteis issue just the spark

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









