RJD MP Manoj Jha writes to Murmu over Manipur violence, calls for imposition of Prez rule

New Delhi: Expressing concern over the violence in Manipur, RJD MP Manoj Jha wrote to President Droupadi Murmu on Friday calling for the imposition of president’s rule there, alleging that the state government has “failed” to maintain law and order.

The demand from the Rajya Sabha MP came a day after the Manipur government issued ‘shoot at sight’ orders to contain spiralling violence in the state between tribals and the majority Meitei community which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages.

Fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be deployed to contain widespread rioting.

In his letter to Murmu, Jha expressed deep concern about the recent spate of violence in Manipur, which he said had been alarmingly widespread and resulted in the loss of life and property.

“Manipur has a complex ethnic and political landscape, with several communities living in the region. Ethnic conflicts with their roots in the colonial era have been a significant challenge for the state.

“The demand for Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community has been a contentious issue, with other communities in Manipur opposing it. This issue has led to violence and protests in the past, and the recent escalation of violence is a matter of grave concern,” the RJD spokesperson said.

The situation has only worsened recently due to the partisan attitude of the state government and its complete failure to maintain law and order, he alleged.

“You might be aware that the violence has affected innocent civilians, disrupted normal life and created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity. Majoritarian violence in one state of the country conveys impunity for similar violence in the rest of the country and provides encouragement to destabilizing forces. I, therefore, urge you to consider imposing the President’s Rule in Manipur,” Jha said in his letter to Murmu.

The imposition of the president’s rule is a measure of the last resort, he said and added that he believes that in the current situation, it is necessary to protect the lives and property of the people of Manipur.

“I urge you to ask the Union government to take immediate action to address the situation and ensure that peace and stability are restored in the state,” he said.

Clashes broke out in Manipur on Wednesday and intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ to protest moves to give scheduled tribe status to the Metei community.

