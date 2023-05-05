Kohima: Amid the prevailing tension in Manipur, hundreds of students from Nagaland are stranded in several parts of the violence-hit neighbouring state after clashes broke out between tribals and the Meitei community.

However, the identity and location of students interviewed by EastMojo for this article remain undisclosed to ensure the safety of the respondents.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

A student leader, who is currently at one of the college campuses near the epicentre of violence in Imphal, told EastMojo that around 148 students from Nagaland are stranded on the campus and are waiting for the Nagaland government to safely evacuate them.

He informed that students from Nagaland have reached out to the state government through the helpline number that was activated on Thursday. However, students are awaiting a green signal from the Nagaland government for evacuation.

“We are stuck here at the campus now. When violence was at its peak yesterday, the mob also attacked our campus and other educational institutions. We panicked because we are insecure about our safety here. Our non-tribal friends here are assuring us of our safety, but we are afraid because mob attacks can be unpredictable and we don’t know what will happen,” the student shared.

The student leader also said as the internet was shut down, students are not aware of what is happening outside the campus. “Food is also becoming scarce because of the total shutdown of shops and business establishments so we want to go back home to our state,” the student said.

Speaking to EastMojo over the phone, a female student shared a sigh of relief as she received information about the evacuation of students. She said that the campus has been surrounded by security forces and the situation has been calm so far.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We have received information that the Nagaland government is making arrangements for our evacuation. I have packed all necessary documents and will leave when we get confirmation,” she said.

Another student, who made it to Dimapur on Friday morning by flight, shared how a normal day at the college campus turned volatile after violence erupted in the state.

The final year student, who had gone to the neighbouring state for higher education, informed that he safely went out of the campus with the help of some Naga students from another college campus. “I had pre-plans to return home even before violence took place in Manipur. So when I got to know that a college was facilitating the movement of students, I asked them for a lift to the airport and safely made it to Dimapur,” the student said.

According to the student, over two hundred students from Nagaland are currently stuck in different universities and colleges. The student said that various associations are also reaching out to fellow Nagas across the state to facilitate evacuation.

On Thursday, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio took to Twitter saying “I am deeply disturbed about the unrest in Manipur. I appeal to the people of Manipur for peace and harmony.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Assam CM directs Cachar admin to look after displaced Manipur families

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









