Dimapur Meetei Council appeals for peace in Manipur

Kohima: The Dimapur Meetei Council (DMC) on Friday condemned the violence and animosity that has erupted in Manipur.
“The conflict among communities has taken a toll on the people’s lives, mental health, and the social and economic well-being of the region. We appeal to all sections of citizens in Manipur to put an end to this vicious cycle of violence and animosity and work towards creating a society that is based on peace, harmony, and mutual respect,” a statement issued by the organisation said.
The Dimapur Meetei Council has urged all the citizens of Manipur to come together and engage in constructive dialogue to resolve their differences and work towards a peaceful co-existence.
They earnestly implored the communities involved in the agitation to refrain from directing any hostility towards religious institutions.
The Council also urged all individual social media users to report responsibly with authenticity and refrain from sensationalizing the situation with false rumours, which may further escalate tensions and lead to more misunderstandings and violence among the people.
“We call upon the government and other stakeholders to take immediate steps to bring an end to the violence and to work towards creating an environment of peace and harmony in the region. This includes measures such as promoting inter-community dialogue and creating a sense of shared identity and purpose,” the council further said.
DEC has appealed the people of Manipur to come together and work towards creating a society that is based on peace, harmony, and mutual respect and requested to set aside all the differences and embrace each other’s diversity to create a society that is truly united and prosperous and worthy.
