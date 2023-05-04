Shoot at Sight order in Manipur? See details here

Imphal: Hours after the Army was called in to calm the situation in Manipur, the state has now ordered shoot-at-sight in extreme circumstances.
“In view of the prevailing law and order situation following the unwanted incidents that occurred during the Tribal Solidarity March held on May 3 and in order to maintain public order and tranquility in the state, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to authorise all District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Magistrates and all Executive Magistrates( Special Executive Magistrates detailed by the District Magistrates concerned to issue shoot at sight orders in extreme cases whereby all forms of persuasion warning, reasonable force, etc. had been exhausted under the provisions of law under CrPC, 1973 and the situation could not be controlled,” a notice issued by T Ranjit Singh, Commissioner (home), Manipur government, said.
Manipur has been on the boil for weeks now. Yesterday’s violence in Churachandpur has left a trail of destruction in the district, with the civil hospital inundated with injured people. EastMojo can confirm that three people have died due to bullet injuries, while two are in critical care.
Almost 80 people were injured in the violence following the massive rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur, of which 33 are still in the hospital, EastMojo was informed.
Fatalaties have also been reported from Imphal, however, the police has not given a number yet. Reliable sources have said at least 4 people have been killed in the violence in Imphal.
Several areas have been damaged extensively and many homes and buildings have been set on fire, we have been informed.
