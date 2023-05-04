'My state Manipur is burning': Mary Kom appeals for help amid violence

Imphal: Boxing great MC Mary Kom on Thursday urged the Centre to help control the violence that broke out in Manipur.
The Army and Assam Rifles were deployed to control the situation in the northeastern state where violence broke out during a tribal agitation on Wednesday.
“My state Manipur is burning, kindly help,” the veteran boxer tweeted in the early hours, sharing photos of the violence, and tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
The Army and Assam Rifles were deployed in the night, and along with the state police, the forces were able to arrest the violence by the morning, a defence spokesperson said.
So far, 4,000 people have been rescued by the forces from the violence-hit areas, and given shelter, he said, adding that more people are being shifted to safer places.
“Flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control,” he said.
The violence broke out on Wednesday during ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Thousands of agitators took part in the rally, during which clashes broke out between tribals and non-tribals, and it further spread to other districts, a senior police officer said.
