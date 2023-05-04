Manipur violence: Students' body in Delhi appeals for peace

Guwahati: Taking note of the violence in Manipur that broke out during a tribal agitation, the Manipur Students’ Association Delhi (MSAD) has strongly condemned the violence which has engulfed the state since May 3 and appealed for peace.

Violence broke in some parts of Manipur on Wednesday during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“We express our utmost condolence for the innocent lives who have fallen victim to the maddening violence. MSAD stands with the victims of this violence,” MSAD said in a statement.

The eruption of violence has impacted irrespective of the ethnic and communal lines, thereby unleashing war on the people with no fault of theirs. It’s inexplicably the innocents who have suffered the most from this grotesque hatred, it stated.

“We firmly believe that violence was, is and never will be a solution to anything. Vilifying a community is also certainly not. ln this regard, we appeal to all the people of Manipur to work towards bringing a peaceful solution. We further appeal to put an end to the indiscriminate sharing of rumours, photos, videos, and unverified news on social media platforms with the aim of instigating further violence. We are appealing for peace,” the students’ body said.

The association further said, “We also cannot help but note the breakdown in state machinery due to the current crisis. We demand that the state should bear responsibility for the innocent lives that were displaced and the properties that were damaged. The state should also provide immediate redressal and rehabilitation to all those affected by the violence. We also demand our representatives and leaders raise their voices for peace and bringing about an amicable end to the violence.”

Although fear and hatred rule the land today, we have not lost hope in peace, sanity and rational judgments. MSAD extends an open invitation for an alliance of individuals and stakeholders for a peaceful solution, the association stated.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

So far, 9,000 people have been rescued by the Army and Assam Rifles from the violence-hit areas and more people are being shifted to safer places.

Also read | ‘My state Manipur is burning’: Mary Kom appeals for help amid violence

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









