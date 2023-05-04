In view of the spiralling violence between tribals and the majority Meitei community in the state, the Manipur government on Thursday appointed IPS officer Ashutosh Sinha as the additional director general of police (ADGP), Intelligence, and the Operational Commander to control the simmering violence and bring normalcy to the state.

Retired IPS officer and former CRPF chief Kuldiep Singh has been appointed as the security advisor to the government of Manipur. Sources said Singh has reached Imphal.

An order issued by T. Ranjit Singh, Commissioner (Home), Manipur, on Thursday, said: “In view of the prevailing law and order situation following the unwanted incidents occurred after the organisation of the Tribal Solidarity March, 2023 held on May 3, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to designate Ashutosh Sinha, IPS, ADGP (Intelligence), Manipur, as the overall Operational Commander to control and bring normalcy in the State.”

The order stated that Sinha will work under the guidance and supervision of Kuldip Singh, retired IPS of West Bengal cadre (RR 1986), Advisor (Security), Government of Manipur.

“The district magistrates concerned will detail the required Executive/Special Magistrates as and when required.”

Clashes broke out in the state on Wednesday and they intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks, after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ to protest moves to give scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community.

The state government on Thursday issued a ‘shoot at sight’ order in “extreme cases” to contain spiralling violence in the state between tribals and the majority Meitei community which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages.

