Imphal: Even as Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh chaired a meeting to review the unfolding law and order situation, the Central government on Thursday took charge of the security situation by promulgating Article 355 in the wake of arson and violence in the hills and valley areas following Wednesday’s Tribal Solidarity March.
Meanwhile, sources in Delhi said that the Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed Kuldip Singh as an advisor to the CM in light of the worsening situation in Manipur. Singh is the former DIG of the National Investigation Agency and the Central Reserve Police Force. The source said this was done under Article 355 of the Constitution.
Article 355 is a part of emergency provisions contained in Part XVIII of the Constitution of India, from Article 352 to 360. It empowers the central government to take all necessary steps to protect a state against internal disturbances and external aggression.
As part of the measures, the Imphal-Churachandpur road has been secured by police and security personnel.
After a law and order meeting on Thursday, the Manipur government appealed to the people to halt the violence immediately and help maintain peace and harmony.
The chief minister assured that the state government has been closely monitoring the unfolding situation round the clock since yesterday, in coordination with the Indian Army, the Assam Rifles, CRPF and BSF deployed in the state, and responding effectively.
To augment the State’s capabilities in dealing with the situation, two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) have reached Imphal today and are being deployed in the most sensitive areas. Steps have been taken to take out Flag Marches by the military forces
CM Biren Singh also met Ministers and MLAs from the Naga communities and appealed to them to mediate.
He also made an appeal to the people of Manipur not to circulate unfounded rumours, fake photos and videos as well as unverified information, which have the potential to flare up the present crisis. It was also appealed to stop attacks on religious places such as temples, churches, etc. immediately and not to lend a communal colour to the crisis.
The Chief Minister said that the people of Manipur have been living unitedly as one people for centuries, and the need of the hour is to maintain this peaceful coexistence and leave a better State for the benefit of our younger generations.
The Chief Minister assured that the Government will take strong action against the perpetrators of the inhuman crimes being committed in this violence, irrespective of religious and community affiliation. CM Biren Singh appealed to the people of Manipur belonging to all communities to extend their cooperation and assistance to bring the violence to a complete halt immediately.
