Manipur Burning: Today, I realise how much you hate me

In March, when I tried to highlight what was happening in Churachandpur and why we must pay attention to the ongoing situation, I was called all sorts of names. I was told I was peddling fake information, I was instigating people and that the authorities were only doing things by the book.

This is not about me, though. I merely highlighted the ongoing persecution of Manipur’s indigenous people. On February 15, 2023, the Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur District, Manipur, ordered a verification drive to identify ‘illegal immigrants’ in several villages under the Churachandpur and Mualnuam sub-divisions in south Manipur.

The verification drives are meant to be held from February 27 to March 17, 2023. The DC’s office further stated that respective village chiefs/village authorities were informed to ensure the attendance of all residents to procure their biometrics. This order comes in light of Manipur’s recent heightened and passionate ‘immigrant hunts’ since the military coup in Myanmar in February 2021.

All I did was point out that such a move not only insults the trans-border communities for whom such cross-border movements form a part of their lifeworlds but also the democratic fabric of the Indian State.

The notice issued by the Sub-divisional Officer, Churachandpur District, Manipur, regarding the verification drive to identify war-torn refugees as ‘illegal immigrants’ is alarming and raises concerns about the right to privacy.

What conspired on the night of March 3 has only validated my stance.

Who am I? I am a Zo/Kuki if I go by my indigenous identity. I am an Indian, if I go by my nationality, and I am a Manipuri if I go by domicile. This is the only state I have known: this has been home always.

But after what happened last night, and what has been happening for the past few months, can I say that Manipur is my home, and Imphal is my capital? I am not sure. It is not fit to be our capital.

Manipur, the way we know it, has a 2,000-year-old history, yet, despite being told that Manipur is ‘an idea whose time has come’, the truth is that we were never one as a society, and in reality, we have failed.

The state’s tribals, the indigenous, have 700 years of written history but today find no place in Manipur. We have co-existed for centuries but we still do not see each other as equals. Brothers, I think it’s time I go my own way and you go yours. We shall meet often, trade daily, and share our joys and woes.

But tonight, my family and I must say goodbye. We cannot share the same roof anymore.

We, Manipur, became a part of India much before other parts of India did so. But we still cannot live together as one. No amount of sugar coating will save us now. The divide is deep and real.

Tell me, what harm did a church do to you?

Churches were ransacked and burnt. People, mostly tribals, were not sure if they would be alive come morning. Kuki homes were being marked by fellow ‘Manipuris’ and barring each other, we had no one to turn to and support. Mobs went on a rampage and attacked various parts of the city, encouraged by security forces who were acting as mute spectators in most cases.

We have lived through turbulent times, yet, I never dreamt that I and my family would see such days. We are watching helplessly, as the constitution which is supposed to protect remains a mute spectator. The violence has spared no one: poor, innocent, young and old. Yet, we are told that things are normal.

Tonight, I realised I am the unwanted. We, whose great ancestors guarded the palace, who carried your royals, fought wars in your name and in the name of the Empire, must make a choice.

I did not know I and my identity were hated so much.

Sangmuan Hangsing is an independent researcher. Views expressed are personal.

