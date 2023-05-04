Guwahati: An organisation of Christians in the northeastern region on Thursday expressed ‘deep pain and ‘concern’ over the violence in Manipur, where over 9,000 people were displaced so far in clashes between tribals and the majority Meitei community.
The United Christian Forum of North East urged all parties involved to exercise restraint and work towards a peaceful resolution to the situation.
In a statement, Forum Spokesperson Allen Brooks said that in light of the recent events of large-scale violence, arson, and demolition of property in Manipur, the religious body expressed its “deep pain and concern” over these acts of unrest.
“As a Christian organisation, we believe in the value of human life and the importance of respecting the dignity of every individual. We call on all members of society to refrain from engaging in violent acts and instead engage in peaceful dialogue to address their concerns,” he added.
The group extended its condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this unrest and called on the authorities to take appropriate measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.
“We also call on the government to take steps to address the underlying issues that have contributed to this situation and to work towards a lasting solution.
“As a forum representing the Christian community in the North Eastern Region of India, we stand in solidarity with all those affected by this unrest and pray for peace and reconciliation in the region,” Brooks said.
According to the 2011 Census, Christians constitute 41.29 per cent of the population of Manipur.
Altogether 55 columns of the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed to contain the widespread rioting.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Clashes broke out on Wednesday which intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks after Naga and Kuki tribes organised a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’.
So far, more than 9,000 people were rescued by the forces from the violence-hit areas and given shelter, a Defence Spokesperson said on Thursday.
Also Read | Shoot-at-sight order in Manipur? See details here
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur violence: Centre takes over security with Article 355
- Manipur violence: 55 army columns deployed, RAF flown-in
- Broadband connections to be banned in Manipur? See details here
- Cattle rescued in Tripura, four smugglers arrested
- Manipur Burning: Christian body anguished over violence
- Manipur: BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte rushed to hospital after mob attack