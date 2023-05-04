Imphal: MLA Vungzagin Valte from Thanlon constituency in the Pherzawl district was attacked by an angry mob while returning from the chief minister’s secretariat on Thursday afternoon.

As per a source, the incident happened on the RIMS road when a mob attacked the vehicle carrying MLA Valte. He was on his way to his official quarters after attending a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh about the ongoing law and order situation in the state.

Sources also informed that the mob attacked the MLA and his driver, however his PSO was left unharmed.

Both the MLA and his driver are now undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal and are currently unconscious.

