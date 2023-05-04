Imphal: MLA Vungzagin Valte from Thanlon constituency in the Pherzawl district was attacked by an angry mob while returning from the chief minister’s secretariat on Thursday afternoon.
As per a source, the incident happened on the RIMS road when a mob attacked the vehicle carrying MLA Valte. He was on his way to his official quarters after attending a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh about the ongoing law and order situation in the state.
Sources also informed that the mob attacked the MLA and his driver, however his PSO was left unharmed.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Both the MLA and his driver are now undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal and are currently unconscious.
Also Read | Manipur crisis: Mob attempts to storm 9th IRB Battalion, 4 arrested
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur violence: 55 army columns deployed, RAF flown-in
- Broadband connections to be banned in Manipur? See details here
- Cattle rescued in Tripura, four smugglers arrested
- Manipur Burning: Christian body anguished over violence
- Manipur: BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte rushed to hospital after mob attack
- Nagaland: Lotha Hoho objects to govt’s oil extraction plan