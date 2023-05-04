Imphal: In view of the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur, the state government has now issued an order to ban broadband connections across the state.

“In continuation of State Home Department’s order regarding temporary suspension of mobile data services in the territorial jurisdiction of Manipur State for a period of five days it is now hereby ordered that internet/ data services including broadband viz. Reliance Jio Fiber, Airtel Xtreme Black, BSNL FTTH etc. in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur should be temporarily banned and all Mobile Service providers are hereby directed to ensure compliance of this order immediately,” the order said.

This order has been issued to prevent any disturbances of the peace and public order in the jurisdiction of Manipur for a period of the next five days with immediate effect.

On Wednesday, a curfew was imposed on eight districts of Manipur and mobile internet services were suspended in the entire Northeastern region.

Earlier during the day, The Army and Assam Rifles were deployed to control the situation in Manipur where violence broke out during a tribal agitation and so far 9,000 people have shifted to safer places.

Besides, the state government has also issued a shoot-at-sight order in extreme circumstances because of the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

