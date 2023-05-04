BJP's politics of hate responsible for Manipur violence: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said the BJP’s politics of hate was responsible for the violent confrontation between two communities in Manipur.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to the people of Manipur to exercise restraint and let peace prevail in the state.
“Manipur is burning. BJP has created fissures among communities and destroyed the peace of a beautiful state,” Kharge said on Twitter.
“BJP’s politics of hate, division and its greed for power is responsible for this mess. “We appeal to people from all sides to exercise restraint and give peace a chance,” he said.
The Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed to control the situation in Manipur where violence broke out during a tribal agitation, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday.
So far, 4,000 people have been rescued from the violence-hit areas by the forces and sent to shelters, he said, adding that more people are being shifted to safer places.
