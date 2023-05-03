NESO expresses concern over eviction of indigenous settlers in Manipur

Guwahati: The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) has expressed deep concern over the recent incident in Manipur where the state government is allegedly evicting the indigenous settlers belonging to the Zo community who have been residing in the reserved forest areas for ages, an official release said on Wednesday.
The indigenous settlers were evicted on the pretext that they are settling on reserved forests illegally whereas the fact is that these indigenous settlers have been residing permanently in the areas, NESO said.
Previously, this matter was followed by a protest which turned violent after clashes erupted between demonstrators and police in Churachandpur district on Friday.
The Manipur Government has also been trying to evict the Khasi settlers who also have been residing in those areas since time immemorial, they said.
Through the release, NESO demanded that the “Government of Manipur has to take into account the indigenous communities of North East who have been inhabitants of these lands since ages and not illegal immigrants from Nepal or Bangladesh.”
NESO also called upon its concerned constituent organizations, the All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) and Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) to take initiative and coordinate between them so as maintain calm and to diffuse any communal tension in the state.
Besides, the organisation has also asked different indigenous communities to maintain peace and calm and to uphold the age old relationship that the communities have developed over the generations.
