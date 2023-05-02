Imphal: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to arrive here Wednesday on a day-long visit during which he will attend events at two universities, officials said.

Dhankhar is likely to take part in an interaction programme with students and teachers of the Dhanamanjuri University, and later plant a tree on the campus, they said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

He will then head to Manipur University, where he will interact with faculty members and scientists of various institutions, an official told PTI.

“The vice president is also expected to meet national awardees of handloom and handicrafts/GI tagged products of the state,” the official said.

A police officer said security has been bolstered in the state capital ahead of Dhankhar’s visit.

Also Read | Oil India Limited plans extensive exploration in Northeast India

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









