Imphal: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to arrive here Wednesday on a day-long visit during which he will attend events at two universities, officials said.
Dhankhar is likely to take part in an interaction programme with students and teachers of the Dhanamanjuri University, and later plant a tree on the campus, they said.
He will then head to Manipur University, where he will interact with faculty members and scientists of various institutions, an official told PTI.
“The vice president is also expected to meet national awardees of handloom and handicrafts/GI tagged products of the state,” the official said.
A police officer said security has been bolstered in the state capital ahead of Dhankhar’s visit.
