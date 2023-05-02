Manipur extortion case: CBI searches premises of suspended NIA SP

New Delhi: The CBI has searched the premises of a suspended NIA superintendent of police who was recently booked in a case of extortion of over Rs 60 lakh from Manipur-based businessmen, officials said.

The CBI had registered an FIR against National Investigation Agency (NIA) SP Vishal Garg and Inspector Rajib Khan, both posted in Imphal, for allegedly collecting “huge amounts of money” from Manipur residents by “threatening” to falsely implicate them in NIA cases.

The agency conducted searches at three locations, including at the residences of Garg in Faridabad in Haryana and Khan in Imphal in Manipur, and seized “incriminating” records, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will also issue notices to the people who were allegedly forced to pay money to these officers.

The CBI took over the probe in the case following a reference from anti-terror agency NIA that had conducted an internal investigation against these officers and concluded that Khan was allegedly collecting money on behalf of Garg.

The NIA’s internal investigation showed that Garg was supervising a probe in an FIR registered on March 9 last year over allegations that members of terrorist organisations Kangleipak Communist Party, United National Liberation Front and People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak were raising funds in Manipur.

These groups are banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The NIA had assigned the case to Inspector Tushar Bisht.

“Inquiry further revealed that Vishal Garg, being SP, NIA, Imphal Branch, was the head of the branch and the first supervisory officer…On the directions of Vishal Garg, Rajib Khan, was assisting in the investigation of the said case,” the inquiry report said.

It said the probe revealed “a clear modus operandi” of Garg and Khan wherein certain businessmen and professionals were called for examination, mostly without legal notices, and in Garg’s presence, were threatened with false implication in NIA case.

Later, Khan would offer help to them in return for money which was decided after negotiation. Khan would collect the money and close the matter, it said.

“Khan had collected Rs 10 lakh from Inaocha Takhellambam, Rs 20 lakh from N Momon Singh and Rs 30 lakh from Laishram Hemanta Singh, all residents of Imphal, during the period from May to August, 2022, at the instance of Garg, the then SP Imphal,” an official said.

The NIA in its complaint to the CBI said that inquiry has also found a possibility of threatening of other people and witnesses, and extortion of huge amounts of money from them.

“Inquiry has revealed indulgence of Vishal Garg, the then SP, NIA, Imphal, and Md. Rajib Khan, Inspector, in corruption and criminal practices. Therefore, it is requested that needful action may please be taken at your end (CBI),” it said.

