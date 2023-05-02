Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh firmly stated that law and order is an internal matter and outsiders should refrain from meddling in such issues.

The chief minister was making this statement during the launched of the Facial Recognition System (FRS) for Inner Line Permit System and flagged off two camera mounted mobile FRS vehicles at his secretariat on Monday.

CM Biren Singh also said that the government cannot stop conducting ILP checking of individuals coming from outside the state. Reacted strongly, he further informed that out of seven Myanmarese arrested recently from the airport during routine ILP checking, five of them had identity documents from Mizoram.

ILP was implemented in the state with the approval of the Central government to give a layer of protection to the local population, the chief minister said further adding that the government will not compromise on its implementation.

His statement come just days after the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) or Mizo Students’ Association, Aizawl, Mizoram expressed their concern over the unfolding issues of ongoing eviction, especially actions against ethnic Zo people living in Manipur.

“We are closely monitoring the problems being faced by ethnic Zo people living under the government of Manipur. The origin of these problems is the Manipur government’s attempts to evict ethnic Zo people from their various settlements so that their lands can be taken from them and these tribal lands can be declared reserved forest, protected forest, wildlife sanctuaries and wetlands,” stated MZP.

The Association alleged that the Manipur chief minister’s initiatives are inimical to Northeast unity.

While the Inner Line Permit (ILP) is required for non-Mizoram residents, MZP claimed that they never demand it from or create problems for Manipuri (Meitei) people and treat them without discrimination.

According to the Mizo Student body, they has been and will continue to promote unity among ethnic Zo people because it wants to preserve the brother/sister-hood of the community.

“Despite this, the Manipur Government is attempting to expel our brothers and sisters, who are people of the Northeast, from their own villages, and we are unable to accept this,” MZP stated.

While demanding the Manipur government to immediately stop such initiatives that can be detrimental to ethnic Zo people, MZP further stated that demanding ILPs from those who are entering Manipur from Mizoram state is detrimental to ethnic Zo peoples, and can lead to discord between the Mizoram and Manipur governments.

The student body from Mizoram further warned that if the Manipur government continues to take action that is not safe for ethnic Zo people, we will not be responsible for anything that happens to Manipuri (Meite) people in Mizoram.

