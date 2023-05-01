Imphal: Manipur is all set to witness yet another high-octane rock live concert with two international bands being lined up for the upcoming ShiRock 2023 as part of the Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul district.
Organised by Manipur Tourism Department, the 5th edition of the four-day-long Shirui Lily festival will commence from May 17 to May 20.
Over the years, ShiRock, an annual international rock festival, has become one of the biggest rock music festivals in the northeastern region.
This year, two international bands — Israeli metal band Orphaned Land and rock band Bon Jovi’s tribute band Bon Giovi from the United Kingdom — will be performing on the opening and closing days of the rock festival.
While Israeli band Orphaned Land is considered a pioneer in oriental progressive metal, Bon Giovi is a tribute band of the New Jersey rockstars Bon Jovi.
According to sources, unlike the previous years, ShiRock 2023 will be managed by 7 Sisters Foundation.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Besides the two international bands, the festival will also feature some of the well-known contemporary bands from across the country. The bands include Agni (Mumbai), Inner Sanctum (Bangalore), Zephyrtone (Pune), Ginger Feet (Kolkata), Arogya (Assam), Still Waters (Sikkim), Rosy K and Band (Mizoram).
Cleave, Featherheads, 1BHK, and The Family Band are some of the bands from Manipur, which will be performing during the annual international rock music festival, ShiRock 2023.
Also Read | Manipur: Senapati youth wins Mister Heritage Intl’ 2023 1st runner up title
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Maharashtra, Gujarat have strong tries with Arunachal Pradesh: Governor
- Mizoram: MPCC president accepts treasurer’s resignation
- Manipur: 2 arrested with drugs worth over Rs 8 crore
- PM doing ‘Mann ki Baat’ while depriving Bengal of MGNREGA funds: TMC’s Abhishek
- Manipur: Israeli & UK metal bands to perform at ShiRock 2023
- IAF chief embarks on 4-day visit to Sri Lanka