Poppy plantations in Manipur to be destroyed completely: CM

Imphal: Asserting that his government is committed to save people from drug menace, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said poppy cultivation in the state will be eradicated completely.
Addressing a gathering at the inaugural function of “Agri Horti Expo and Buyer Seller Meet for Organic and Indigenous Products of Manipur” at Hapta Kangjeibung here, he said, “You must be aware of difficulties that I am facing because of the wide-scale destruction of poppy plants. I am ready to fight it”.
The BJP government in the state will “not allow poppy cultivation” and has been taking strict actions against those involved in such plantations, he said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
During the event, Singh also said that the state witnessed “significant growth in the export of agricultural products over the past few years”.
“This meet will create a platform for buyers to get products directly from producer groups and processors. The state government will also put in the best for farmers and producers of the state to harness the potential of agri and horti produce exports,” he added.
Also read | Manipur promotes organic and indigenous products at Agri Horti Expo
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Climate change increasing risk of new viruses, infectious in India: experts
- IAF rescues 121 people from Sudan in daring operation
- Covid-19: 7,171 new cases recorded in India
- Twitter blue ticks: 5 ways to spot misinformation sans ‘verified’ accounts
- PM’s Mann ki Baat led to increase in awareness about Ayush: Sonowal
- Meghalaya CM inspects tourism amenities at Daribok in Garo Hills