Manipur violence: Cong blames BJP for 'bulldozing' indigenous rights

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday blamed the BJP for the violence in Manipur and accused the ruling party of “bulldozing” the rights of indigenous communities.
“The situation in BJP-ruled Manipur is disturbing. Violence is no solution to any issue. Law and Order has been completely derailed in the state under the double-engine government,” Kharge said on Twitter.
“The BJP is hellbent to trample and bulldoze the rights of vulnerable indigenous communities. We strongly condemn it,” the Congress chief also said.
Fresh clashes erupted between demonstrators and police personnel in Churachandpur town on Friday night, with security forces using batons, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the mob.
Locals claimed some people were killed and many injured in the police action, hours after a bandh called by Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) concluded. However, there was no official confirmation on casualties or injuries to people.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The real face of the BJP now visible in Manipur”.
“While the entire Team Modi is fixated on Karnataka, Churachandpur in Manipur has turned into almost a war zone only a year after the BJP got a decisive majority in the state. The double engine there is blowing up,” Ramesh said on Twitter, alleging that the Union government is not bothered about it.
The situation in Churachandpur remained grim as unidentified miscreants set afire a government building, even as night curfew was imposed in the district from Saturday, officials said.
A group of people torched the office of the Range Forest Officer in Tuibong area around midnight and several fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, they said.
Public property worth lakhs of rupees was reportedly destroyed and official documents burnt in the blaze, a police officer said.
Night curfew has been imposed in the district from 5 pm to 5 am from Saturday until further orders, according to an official notification.
