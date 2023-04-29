Imphal: Banner Lanamai James from Manipur has bagged the first runner title at the Mister Heritage International 2023 competition held in Manila, Philippines.
In addition, the 23-year-old Banner became the first Mr India title-holder to win the maximum number of sub-titles in the international male beauty pageant.
Besides the title, Banner won the Best in Runway, Resort Wear, Formal Wear and Mr Elegance Special awards.
John Watson Tamin of Malaysia was adjudged the Mister Heritage 2023 while Japan’s Masanobu Huchihashi bagged the second runner-up title of the competition.
A resident of Lower Khamson village under the Karong constituency of Senapati district, Lanamai James is a freelance model based in New Delhi.
Earlier, Banner also bagged the first Rubaru Mr India Youth Icon 2022 title of the 18th edition of Rubaru Mr India held in Tamil Nadu.
Besides modelling, Banner is pursuing his master’s in English literature and linguistics. He is a strong advocate of a healthy, toxic-free lifestyle and is actively involved in raising awareness on the social issue of substance abuse.
Mister Heritage International is an emerging male pageant that aims to support men that works on supporting tourism and embrace the beauty of the culture of each and every country in the world despite the language barrier.
“Advocates for the preservation of culture and tourism, it also supports men who empower and encourage everyone to preserve and protect cultural wealth and tourism,” wrote Mister Heritage on Facebook.
