Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday inaugurated the Agri Horti Expo for Organic and Indigenous Products of Manipur, as well as the Buyer Seller Meet.

These events were organized by the Manipur Organic Mission Agency (MOMA), in collaboration with the Department of Horticulture and Soil Conservation, Manipur. They are being held at Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal and will continue until April 30.

The Agri Horti Expo and Buyer Seller Meet have been sponsored by several government bodies, including the Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority and the Ministry of Commerce, MOVCDNER, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India, as well as the State Government of Manipur.

During the event, Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated that the state government has been taking various initiatives to promote organic farming and develop horticulture products in recognition of the state’s potential. He expressed his belief that Manipur could become a model state among the northeastern states if the state’s potential and the farmers’ skills are utilized properly. He emphasized the importance of identifying which products are suitable for specific regions and providing the necessary financial and technical support to enhance their production. Additionally, he called on the Horticulture Department to prioritize planting the identified products.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh also spoke about the adverse effects of large-scale poppy cultivation on soil and the environment, particularly the mass deforestation it causes. He reiterated his government’s commitment to its War on Drugs Campaign and the eradication of poppy cultivation. He added that the government is prepared to face any consequences that may arise during its mission to save the future generations of the state.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the success of the government’s efforts to promote organic farming. He noted that in 2016, organic farming was implemented in various parts of the state with 5,000 farmers covering 5,000 hectares. By 2021-22, the area covered under organic farming had expanded to 37,900 hectares. He further mentioned that the state has been able to meet the demand for organic products within the country and is now venturing into the global market with the aim of providing farmers with remunerative prices.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh also shared that organic products worth Rs. 200 crore have been sold in the last six years, with Rs. 30 crore worth of products sold outside the state and around Rs. 1.5 crore exported to other countries. He expressed hope that the Agri Horti Expo would further promote and increase sales, particularly in foreign markets.

The Chief Minister also announced the launch of the Market Intervention Scheme for Horticultural Products, which aims to provide farmers with assured markets for their produce and prevent food losses in the state. He assured farmers that they need not worry about finding a marketing platform for their products as the government has provisions for buying back their produce. Furthermore, cold storage facilities have been set up at various locations to preserve the produce.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh also mentioned that the Food Processing Unit, MAG FRUIT FACTORY, located at Nilakuthi, is ready for inauguration. The Unit is equipped with facilities such as cold storage, cleaning, grading, sorting, packing, and specialized storage facilities. He also shared that the state government is planning to introduce Advanced Drone Technology in agriculture and allied sectors for the benefit of the farming community.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the State Level Agri Horti Expo for Organic & Indigenous products would provide an interactive and competitive ecosystem for all stakeholders to learn from each other and showcase their respective achievements and potential products.

Horticulture and Soil Conservation Minister Letpao Haokip stated that the three-day event fulfilled the state government’s and the Horticulture Department’s dream of comprehensively showcasing the unique horticulture and agricultural products of Manipur and creating marketing linkages.

Haokip expressed that the Buyer Seller Meet would provide a platform for buyers from different parts of the northeast and outside the region to interact with farmers’ organizations and emergent entrepreneurs for long-term partnerships. He was confident that the event would encourage discussion and deliberation to provide solutions and create a strategy to address the increasing challenges faced by the farmers and agribusiness sector.

Following the formal inauguration program, the Chief Minister visited the stalls set up by various agencies of the Agriculture and Horticulture Department, Indian Council of Agricultural Research- NER Regional Centre, College of Agriculture (CAU), various Farmer Producer Companies, and Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, among others.

