Imphal: Thounaojam Strela Luwang, Femina Miss India 2023 second runner-up from Manipur, was accorded a grand welcome by family members and well-wishers upon her arrival at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal on Friday.

Strela, who represented Manipur at the Femina Miss India 2023 pageant, was crowned the 2nd runner-up title during the glitzy grand finale night held in Imphal on April 15.

Soon after the grand finale, Strela and the other winners of the coveted and glamorous beauty pageant left for Mumbai for Femina Miss India official work assignments and other related projects.

Now, after fulfilling all the hectic schedules and being away from home for months, Strela said she is happy to be finally back home and reunited with her family members.

“I look forward to spending valuable time with my parents, siblings, friends and relatives,” said the excited Strela.

Prior to the grand finale, the 21-year-old beauty queen from Imphal had told to EastMojo how she was diagnosed with epilepsy at a very young age due to stress and anxiety and being bullied by other kids.

Now with the title, Strela wants to continue her advocacy for mental health issues and a child-friendly education system.

“I can’t change Manipur and I don’t want to make false promises. However, I really want to advocate on mental health issues as I feel it is something that I was closely related to throughout my life,” said Strela.

The young beauty also expressed her gratitude to the people of the state for always being supportive throughout her Femina Miss India journey.

“Thank you so much for all the love and support. I will cherish it throughout my life,” she said.

Notably, Manipur created history by hosting the 59th Femina Miss India 2023 grand finale at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium in Imphal on April 15.

