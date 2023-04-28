Imphal: The 8-hour shutdown of Manipur’s Churachandpur district called by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ILTF) demanding eviction of villagers from protected forests paralysed normal life in the tribal-dominated southern Manipur district on Friday.
The district headquarter, New Lamka town, where Chief Minister N Biren Singh was earlier scheduled to attend a programme, wore a deserted look as all private and public vehicles kept off the road except for those of security personnel.
Markets were closed with all shops and establishments pulling down their shutters, police said.
Protesters were seen blocking roads and burning tyres in the morning. They had also piled up debris at the entrance gate of the New Lamka town but this was later cleared by police teams.
So far, no report of any violence has been reported from anywhere in the tribal-dominated district, police said.
A huge police force has been deployed at all major junctions and large localities of the town to prevent any unwanted activities, an official said.
The ILFT claimed that despite the repeated submission of memorandums to the government protesting an ongoing eviction drive to clear reserved forested areas of farmers and other tribal settlers, “the government has shown no sign of willingness or sincerity in addressing the plight of the people.”
Meanwhile, Prohibitory order has been clamped and mobile internet services have been suspended in Churachandpur district after an unruly mob vandalised and set on fire the venue where the chief minister is scheduled to attend a programme at New Lamka in the district on Friday.
An unruly mob on Thursday night vandalised and set on fire the venue where the CM is scheduled to attend a programme at New Lamka town.
Local police quickly swung into action and dispersed the mob but not before the venue was damaged with hundreds of chairs were damaged.
The agitated mobs managed to partially torched the newly set-up open gym at PT Sports complex at New Lamka which Biren Singh is slated to inaugurate on Friday afternoon, police said.
The District Magistrate of Churachandpur based on a report from the Superintendent of Police that there is a likelihood of breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and grave danger to human lives and public properties has clamped prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC in the tribal-dominated district.
An order issued by the Home department “said to prevent any disturbance to the peace and order the suspension of mobile internet services shall be in force for the next five days with immediate effect in Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts.”
Tension have been prevailing in Churachandpur district after forest officials supported by a large number of police personnel, evicted the Kuki village of K Sonjang in Henglep sub-division of the district on February 20.
