Imphal: Governor of Manipur Sushri Anusuiya Uikey on Tuesday visited the border town of Moreh in the Tengnoupal district and inspected the Integrated Check Post (ICP).
During her visit, the Governor interacted with District Level Officers, representatives of various civil society organizations (CSOs), and people during an interaction program held at the auditorium of ICP.
The Governor heard about the issues and grievances faced by the people in the border town arising out of the disturbances in the neighbouring country, Myanmar. These disturbances have halted all business activities in the town for the last several years, and scaling all routes between India and Myanmar through Moreh town has become challenging.
The Governor assured them of extending all possible help for the welfare of the people in the town.
Addressing the gathering, the Governor said that keeping in mind the current situation in Myanmar, the state government, as well as the Centre, are taking steps to ensure the safety and security of people living in the border town. She said that the humanitarian crisis created by the situation in Myanmar is well-known and, as a democratic country that believes in human rights, we have certain obligations. However, the lack of regulation and proper documentation of illegal immigrants is a cause for concern, she expressed.
She further stated that taking the matter of the influx of foreign immigrants seriously, the state government has constituted a high-powered Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by Letpao Haokip, Minister for Tribal Affairs and Hills. Such steps by the government will address the apprehension of the indigenous population who have valid reasons for concern regarding the prospect of illegal immigrants, she said, adding that the district administration has started identifying and verifying illegal immigrants found settling in the border villages of the district. She appealed to all stakeholders, including CSOs, to extend cooperation to the government in identifying illegal immigrants in the district.
The Governor further said that Moreh occupies an important place for its potential in securing the country’s territory and boosting trade and commerce for the people of both India and Myanmar. It is also a place of unity in diversity where different ethnic groups not only mingle but thrive. “The credit goes to the Kuki, Meiteis, Muslims, Nepalese, Nagas, Tamils, and many others living in Moreh,” Governor said.
The Governor also lauded the efforts made by the police and the Assam Rifles in providing a sense of security to the people in the town. She assured to extend all possible help in addressing the issues and grievances faced by the people. She stated that she will ask Chief Minister N Biren Singh to take steps and also apprise the Centre in the best interest of the people.
The Minister for Tribal Affairs and Hills, Letpao Haokip, said that there have been a number of issues pertaining to livelihood in the town. He said that due to the current situation in Myanmar, all business activities have been stopped, and people are facing many problems. Business is the only means of livelihood for most of the people in the town.
The CSOs submitted memoranda to the Governor, urging her to take steps to open the border with Myanmar so that normal business activities can resume as usual. During her visit to the border town, the Governor inspected Friendship Bridge at Moreh Gate No. 1. She also visited Shree Angala Parameshwari and Shree Muneeshwarar Temple in Moreh town.
