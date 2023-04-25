Imphal: One person was arrested on Sunday on charges of transporting a huge quantity of contraband items from Mantripukhri bazaar along the National Highway 2 in Imphal East district.

Based on reliable input about the transportation of contraband items along NH2, a team of Imphal East district commandos led by inspector Kh Henery Singh, officer-in-charge, commando Imphal East unit launched an operation and arrested a transporter from Mantripukhri bazaar.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The arrested drug transporter has been identified as Md Samir, 23, of Lilong Chaobok in Thoubal District.

Upon thorough checking, the team also recovered a huge quantity of contraband items from his vehicle. The contraband weighing 3.51 kilograms was recovered from 265 soap cases and is estimated to be worth Rs 30 crore in the international market.

During a preliminary interrogation, Samir revealed that the recovered heroin belongs to one drug dealer Md Hassan, 40, from Lilong Makha Leikai. And on the advice of Md Hassan, he along with one of his associates named Khutheibam Tombi took the contraband from Hassan to transport the same to Guwahati, he stated.

He further stated that he was about to get a sum of Rs 25,000 as a transportation charge from Hassan.

According to chief minister N Biren Singh, a follow-up action has been taken up to arrest other persons in connection with the case.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

We must eliminate illegal drug smugglers operating in the state, CM Biren posted on Facebook.

Also Read | In the name of Christ: How the Church is fighting drugs menace in Manipur

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









