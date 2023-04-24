Imphal: The 12-hour shutdown in all hill districts of Manipur brought normal life to a halt on Monday.
The bandh was called by the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur after the authorities of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, after it failed to implement the reservation policy in hiring candidates from ST backgrounds.
The total shutdown commenced at 6 am and will conclude at 6 pm.
The streets across the hill district headquarters, including Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Senapati, Ukhrul, Kamjong and Chandel wore a deserted look as schools, offices and business establishments were closed in support of the proposed bandh. Emergency services, however, were exempted from the purview of the total shutdown.
The tribal body also appealed to the public to extend cooperation and support its demand for the prevalence of rule of law in RIMS.
The proposed shutdown was also supported by several tribal student bodies, including All Naga Students’ Association Manipur, Kuki Students’ Organisation and Senapati District Students’ Association among several others.
So far, the shutdown has been reportedly peaceful as no untoward incident has been reported so far.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The bandh continued despite Health Minister Dr Sapam Ranjan’s appeal to withdraw the bandh stating that the Union Health Ministry has issued instructions and guidelines with respect to the reservation policy at RIMS.
Also Read | Manipur: Fourth BJP MLA resigns from administrative post in April
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: 12-hr shutdown by ATSUM hits normal life across hill districts
- First five-star hotel in Imphal by 2025: Manipur CM
- Mohammad Shahabuddin takes oath as Bangladesh’s new president
- Active Covid cases in India dip to 65,683
- Bangladesh’s geostrategic significance to Japan and Northeast India
- Manipur: Fourth BJP MLA resigns from administrative post in April