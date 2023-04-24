Imphal: The 12-hour shutdown in all hill districts of Manipur brought normal life to a halt on Monday.

The bandh was called by the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur after the authorities of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, after it failed to implement the reservation policy in hiring candidates from ST backgrounds.

The total shutdown commenced at 6 am and will conclude at 6 pm.

The streets across the hill district headquarters, including Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Senapati, Ukhrul, Kamjong and Chandel wore a deserted look as schools, offices and business establishments were closed in support of the proposed bandh. Emergency services, however, were exempted from the purview of the total shutdown.

The tribal body also appealed to the public to extend cooperation and support its demand for the prevalence of rule of law in RIMS.

The proposed shutdown was also supported by several tribal student bodies, including All Naga Students’ Association Manipur, Kuki Students’ Organisation and Senapati District Students’ Association among several others.

So far, the shutdown has been reportedly peaceful as no untoward incident has been reported so far.

The bandh continued despite Health Minister Dr Sapam Ranjan’s appeal to withdraw the bandh stating that the Union Health Ministry has issued instructions and guidelines with respect to the reservation policy at RIMS.

