In the name of Christ: How the church is fighting drugs menace in Manipur

Imphal: Type ‘Manipur drugs’ in Google search and you will be inundated with stories from regional and national media of seizures, arrests, and more arrests. From youths looking to make a quick buck to even police officials, the drug menace has engulfed all levels of society and despite government attempts, we seem no closer to a solution. The government’s War on Drugs, has for most part, focused on seizing drugs, making arrests, and sending out periodic press releases.

One could blame Manipur’s location for all this. It is close to the notorious Golden Triangle, which represents the region coinciding with Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand. It is touted as Southeast Asia’s main opium-producing region. With a 1643-km long border with Myanmar, India has been at risk for the longest time and the 2021 coup in Myanmar has made matters worse.

But now, the state’s Christian community, especially the clergy, has joined the fight against drugs and poppy cultivation.

The community took this decision during the one-day Christian consultation on drug problems and their impact on the populace of the state organised by the All Manipur Christian Organisation (AMCO) on April 14.

Extending their support and cooperation to the government campaigns, community leaders said the declaration of War on Drugs and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan are remarkable programmes.

The pledge stated that AMCO made a collective pledge based on Christian faith and Biblical ethics and values to extend their support to the Government of Manipur.

AMCO, which hosted over 250 religious leaders cutting across churches and denominations of the state, participated in one of the first events of its kind. They also extended their solidarity and prayers to organisations, churches and individuals who work for the eradication of abuse of psychotropic substances and poppy cultivation in the state.

It further mentioned that the Church would also reject revenue from sources that encourage poppy cultivation.

Moreover, the Church, in collaboration with all stakeholders, will address the abuse of psychotropic substances and its menace and work for the same at the grassroots level without any prejudice in the larger interest for an enduring future, it stated.

No support from drug cultivators, increase awareness

According to AMCO president Rev L Simon Raomai, the one-day consultation was organised to strategise how the Church can make Manipur a drug-free state.

Speaking to EastMojo, Rev Dr SK Luangamba said the Church will now go beyond their pulpits to promote awareness on drugs. “As a Christian, it is a contradiction to the biblical doctrines that people are prone to not only using drugs, but that the majority of poppy planters are from the Christian community. So, it has become a very sensitive issue,” said Rev Dr Luangamba.

This seminar was the Church’s way of highlighting the impact of drugs on the next generation, he added.

“We definitely support the government policy on the war on drugs and it is very good that our chief minister N Biren Singh is taking a very keen role in eradicating this kind of drug maniac issue in Manipur,” added Rev Dr Luangamba.

Echoing Dr Luangamba, Rev Johnny Shimray, a pastor of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Imphal said, “We are not proud to say but they (poppy producers) are church members. And the Church is accepting tithes from the opium cultivator. I think that is very harmful to Church doctrines and teachings,” said Rev Shimray.

According to Rev Dr Satkai Chongloi, Principal, Restoration Theological College, Imphal, the present drug issue in the state was not there 50 years ago.

“Drug abuse seemed to be somebody else’s problem: of homeless addicts and celebrities in rehab,” said Dr Chongloi, adding that Christians can no longer ignore a problem that has reached their villages.

The religious leader also mentioned that because of its addictive nature and physical harm, drugs and poppy plantations are abusive, and evil and must be avoided by all means if one follows the Christian faith.

“With that perspective in mind, let us try to re-evaluate our faith and practices which directly or indirectly hamper our dealing with Christians who abuse drugs and plant poppy,” he urged the congregation.

Rev Chongloi further remarked that Christians in Manipur failed to acknowledge the presence of God and misunderstood sin with shame.

“We fear creation more than the creator,” he said while speaking as a resource person on the topic ‘A Christian perspective on drugs and poppy cultivation.’

Christianity alone cannot fight the drug menace

According to Dr RK Lenin Singh, Professor of Psychiatry, RIMS Imphal, the drugs intake in Manipur rose significantly in the early 1980s and blood-borne viruses like HIV, and HCV were spread among the users and subsequently to their families.

At a certain point in time, 76% of the injecting drug users were HIV positive, he said.

He further informed that the harm reduction movement could reduce the physical harms but the number of IDUS in Manipur is estimated to be 40,000 while 23% of the adult population drinks alcohol over a while and around 31% are dependent on alcohol.

According to Babloo Loitangbam, executive director of Human Rights Alert, the estimated income of drug trade in Manipur, as per the Intelligence Bureau report, is Rs 50,000 crore per annum. This raises a question as to how the drug business heightened over the years.

Though the government has intensified its fight against drugs under the war on drug campaign’, Loitangbam said “It is a big slogan with big dreams, but if we look at the reality in a dispassionate way, the situation in which we are finding ourselves is by no means is simple or easy for us to get out.”

Pointing out the state’s proximity to the Chin state of Myanmar, he added: “The seductive power of the drug trade is much bigger than our verbal commitment to Christianity because it requires a deeper commitment from us to move away from evil activities.”

Complimenting the Christian community for taking initiative and reforming society through such advocacies and consultations, Loitangbam said it requires a lot of conviction and commitment to deal with the issue. “I am very happy that the Christian community has come up because you are the people who can really come up and reach to the people,” he added.

