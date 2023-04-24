Imphal: In a bid to give a fillip to the hospitality and tourism sector, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday laid the foundation stone for the first luxury five-star hotel in the state.

Laying the foundation stone for a luxury five-star hotel in Imphal, the chief minister said the five-star hotel to be developed under PPP mode by the Classic Group of Hotels will be completed before the 2025 Sangai Festival.

Taking to Twitter, CM Biren Singh said, “Pleased to lay the foundation stone for a luxury 5-Star Hotel developed under PPP mode at Hotel Imphal, Kabo Leikai today.”

He further said that with such world-class accommodation facilities, the tourism sector in the state will get a significant boost.

Manipur is already emerging as a top destination in the Northeast in terms of attracting the most foreign tourists, the chief minister added.

At present, Manipur has one four-star hotel namely Classic Grande at Chingmeirong in Imphal. The luxury hotel is being managed by the Classic Group of Hotels, a member of Radisson Individuals.

