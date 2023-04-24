Imphal: In a bid to give a fillip to the hospitality and tourism sector, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday laid the foundation stone for the first luxury five-star hotel in the state.
Laying the foundation stone for a luxury five-star hotel in Imphal, the chief minister said the five-star hotel to be developed under PPP mode by the Classic Group of Hotels will be completed before the 2025 Sangai Festival.
Taking to Twitter, CM Biren Singh said, “Pleased to lay the foundation stone for a luxury 5-Star Hotel developed under PPP mode at Hotel Imphal, Kabo Leikai today.”
He further said that with such world-class accommodation facilities, the tourism sector in the state will get a significant boost.
Manipur is already emerging as a top destination in the Northeast in terms of attracting the most foreign tourists, the chief minister added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
At present, Manipur has one four-star hotel namely Classic Grande at Chingmeirong in Imphal. The luxury hotel is being managed by the Classic Group of Hotels, a member of Radisson Individuals.
Also Read | PM Modi asks sports ministers to provide quality infra to athletes
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: 12-hr shutdown by ATSUM hits normal life across hill districts
- First five-star hotel in Imphal by 2025: Manipur CM
- Mohammad Shahabuddin takes oath as Bangladesh’s new president
- Active Covid cases in India dip to 65,683
- Bangladesh’s geostrategic significance to Japan and Northeast India
- Manipur: Fourth BJP MLA resigns from administrative post in April