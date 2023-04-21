Imphal: The All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) has condemned and opposed the High Court of Manipur judgment, which directed the state government to recommend the demand of the Meitei community for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

The tribal body alleged that the judgement contradicted the wish and aspiration of the tribal people.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Terming the HC judgment as an ex-parte judgment that only heard the petitioners’ interests, ATSUM general secretary S Andria said that “19 April is a black letter day for the tribal people of Manipur.”

ATSUM convened the meeting of tribal students’ organisations of the state in Imphal in the wake of the Manipur High Court directing the state government to recommend the ST demand by the Meitei community to the Central government.

“The demand for ST status by the state’s socially and economically advanced community is uncalled for. It deeply disturbs the sense of security of the tribal people, who are otherwise protected under the provisions of the constitutions,” said Andria.

He further said that the tribal community in the state have been opposing this demand for valid reasons that the Meitei community, which is comparatively an advanced community, and does not merit inclusion as a scheduled tribe. It completely negates the very objective of scheduling groups of people for protective discrimination as ST in the Constitution, he added.

Reaffirming their stand on the demand, ATSUM further stated that the tribal people of the state will not take this judgement lying down.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The student body also blamed the state government, stating that due to their consent, such an ex parte judgement was delivered.

“We will explore all options, including legal means to dissuade the state government from recommending it to the central government. We will continue to oppose this demand,” it said.

The tribal body also demanded the state government desist from recommending the ST demand as it affects the rights and interests of the tribal people, and that the demand has the potential of adversely affecting the unity and integrity of the people of the state.

ATSUM further appealed to the state government to uphold the emotional integrity of the state which is bound to disintegrate once the demand for the inclusion of Meitei in ST is granted.

During the meeting, the tribal student body acknowledged the prompt action of the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) for taking into account the sentiments, rights and interests of the scheduled tribes of Manipur with respect to the Meitei ST demand.

Earlier, the HAC in its meeting held on Thursday resolved to oppose the order of HC directing the state government to recommend for inclusion of the Meitei/Meetei community in the ST list of the Constitution of India.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

HAC chairman Dinganglung Gangmei alleged that in this matter, HAC as a Constitution body of Hill Areas of Manipur was neither made a party to the case nor consulted.

The HAC also has never given any recommendation or consent in this matter, he said.

HAC chairman also stated that the Meitei community are already protected under the Constitution of India and categorised as general, other backward classes (OBC) and scheduled caste (SC).

The Committee further unanimously resolved to urge the state government and government of India to go for appeals against the HC order, taking into account the sentiments and interests/rights of the Scheduled Tribes of Manipur.

Also Read | Manipur youth Sadam Hanjabam to attend UN’s Youth Forum

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









