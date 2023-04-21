36 Chin Kuki Liberation Army cadres lay down arms in Manipur

Imphal: In a significant development, 36 cadres of Chin Kuki Liberation Army (CKLA) and a cadre of PREPAK (Pro) on Friday laid down their arms before Chief Minister N Biren Singh at a homecoming ceremony in Imphal.

The homecoming ceremony held at the Banquet Hall of the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles was organised by the Home Department.

The arms and ammunition surrendered by the cadres include four AK series rifles, one .22 rifles, one 303 rifle, one single barrel, one carbine, four pistols, two hand grenades, and 540 assorted ammunitions.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Chief Minister N Biren Singh hailed all the surrendered cadres for joining the mainstream. “Today’s homecoming ceremony was one of the largest in terms of the number of cadres surrendered since the formation of his 2.0 government,” he said.

The chief minister said the northeastern states have witnessed significant development and growth after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country.

He said all the northeastern states, especially Manipur, can now be compared with other states of mainland India in terms of development on all fronts.

“Many cadres of the underground outfits have joined the mainstream to take part in the development works and have faith in the governance of the present government,” Singh said.

He said the government aims to bring equal development across the state. He also spoke on various infrastructure development projects taken up in the state.

CM Biren further said that apart from rehabilitation benefits provided to surrendered cadres, they would be given priority in the recently launched ‘One Family One Pension’ Scheme of the state government. This will facilitate them in earning their livelihood and in educating their children, he said.

The chief minister stated peace must prevail to ensure development. And it is through people’s support in the last six years that the state has been able to progress towards development, Singh said.

He appealed to the public to refrain from bandhs and blockades and rather come up with their grievances so that they can be solved in an amicable manner. He further appealed to the public to join hands and work together for a better and developed Manipur.

CM Biren also appreciated the Police Department, Intelligence Bureau, Special Investigation Branch, Army and other paramilitary forces for their efforts in bringing cadres of various underground outfits to the mainstream.

Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, senior civil and police officers, senior officers of Assam Rifles, CRPF and BSF also attended the homecoming ceremony.

It may be mentioned that under the Revised Scheme for Surrender-Cum Rehabilitation of Militants in the North East States, 2018 of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, rehabilitation benefits given to the surrendered cadres include a one-time financial grant of Rs 4 lakh to each surrendered cadre, which is to be kept in a bank account in their names as fixed deposits for a period of three years.

Besides, rehabilitation benefits also include monthly stipends of Rs 6,000 per person and incentives for surrendered weapons.

