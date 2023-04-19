Imphal: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu received a warm welcome upon her arrival at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal on Wednesday.

During her maiden visit to the northeastern state, Harnaaz will attend the Hun Thadou Cultural Festival as showstopper for designer Robert Naorem at the Thomas Ground in Kangpokpi district on April 19.

Speaking to media persons, the beauty queen titleholder says she is excited to be visiting Manipur and learn its culture.

“I am really excited and I can’t wait to get started with the show for Robert Naorem. I am so lucky to be here in Manipur,” said Sandhu.

During her visit, the former Miss Universe was also impressed by the people’s hospitality and scenic beauty of the state.

“It’s scenic beauty and definitely people because they are so kind and warm.

“Thank you so much for the support and love and keep the spirit high, and that is something which really makes me happy,” she added.

While urging the people of Manipur to celebrate the cultural festival together, Sandhu in her earlier recorded video said “her visit will support Manipur tourism, ethnic handloom and weaving of the state.”

According to Robert Naorem, the show will be directed and choreographed by Sheetal Sharma. Also, the show will also feature various well-known models, including super model Sonalika Sahay.

On Tuesday, chief minister N Biren Singh graced the two-day 5th State level Hun Thadou Cultural Festival, 2023, at Thomas Ground in Kangpokpi district.

Hun is one of the most celebrated festivals of the Thadou community.

Also Read | Manipur: Hun Thadou Cultural Fest begins in Kangpokpi district

