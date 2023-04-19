Imphal: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu received a warm welcome upon her arrival at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal on Wednesday.
During her maiden visit to the northeastern state, Harnaaz will attend the Hun Thadou Cultural Festival as showstopper for designer Robert Naorem at the Thomas Ground in Kangpokpi district on April 19.
Speaking to media persons, the beauty queen titleholder says she is excited to be visiting Manipur and learn its culture.
“I am really excited and I can’t wait to get started with the show for Robert Naorem. I am so lucky to be here in Manipur,” said Sandhu.
During her visit, the former Miss Universe was also impressed by the people’s hospitality and scenic beauty of the state.
“It’s scenic beauty and definitely people because they are so kind and warm.
“Thank you so much for the support and love and keep the spirit high, and that is something which really makes me happy,” she added.
While urging the people of Manipur to celebrate the cultural festival together, Sandhu in her earlier recorded video said “her visit will support Manipur tourism, ethnic handloom and weaving of the state.”
According to Robert Naorem, the show will be directed and choreographed by Sheetal Sharma. Also, the show will also feature various well-known models, including super model Sonalika Sahay.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
On Tuesday, chief minister N Biren Singh graced the two-day 5th State level Hun Thadou Cultural Festival, 2023, at Thomas Ground in Kangpokpi district.
Hun is one of the most celebrated festivals of the Thadou community.
Also Read | Manipur: Hun Thadou Cultural Fest begins in Kangpokpi district
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- English medium students can write exams in local languages: UGC to univs
- Assam needs a modern media centre: Here’s why
- Tripura CM seeks details on forest land encroachment amid protests
- ‘So lucky to be in Manipur:’ Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu
- Poor diet linked to 14 million cases of type 2 diabetes globally: Study
- Youth Cong chief issues legal notice to Assam unit head over ‘politically motivated’ charges