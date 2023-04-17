Imphal: The recently concluded Femina Miss India 2023 grand finale in Imphal, Manipur, was a historic event for the northeast region, and it was attended by some big names from the country’s glamour industry.
On their maiden visit to the state, celebrities such as Neha Dhupia, Ananya Panday, and Kartik Aaryan were impressed by the hospitality of the people and the vibrant energy of the younger generations.
During the red carpet of the 59th Femina Miss India 2023 grand finale at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium, Neha Dhupia, who was a mentor to the Miss India contestants, spoke to the media and said that northeast women are “intelligent and beautiful”.
“I have been supporting the Miss India title as a mentor for seven to eight years and every time I see all these beautiful women who come from the northeast, I always wonder about the place and the people from the region and always wanted to visit the region,” said the Femina Miss India Universe 2002.
“And today, I got an opportunity to come in such a grand manner which actually feels fantastic because Manipur is amazing,” added the fashion icon.
“They are really talented, and I find them extremely striking,” Dhupia said.
During her first visit to the northeast state, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday wore a glamorous white gown with a long white fur trail, which captivated her fans. She expressed her desire to visit Manipur again, impressed by the scenic beauty and warm reception of the people of the state.
“Though I have been here only for the last few hours, I could really feel the love and warmth of the people and I would really like to come back and spend more time, said Ananya.
“I can really feel the energy of youths in this city and it’s lovely,” she added.
Ananya further expressed that she would love to promote her upcoming film Dream Girl in Manipur.
Similarly, actor Kartik Aaryan expressed his excitement about coming to Manipur to attend Miss India 2023 coronation night in Imphal.
“And I have been told that my films are being viewed in Manipur and I am grateful for that,” said the Shehzada actor.
The grand coronation night of the Femina Miss India 2023 also saw electrifying performances from former title holders, including Femina Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty and Femina Miss India 2020 Manasa Varanasi.
The other jury members were boxing icon Laishram Sarita Devi, star choreographer Terence Lewis and ace designers Rocky S and Namrata Joshipura.
