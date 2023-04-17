BJP MLA Karam Shyam quits as Manipur Tourism Corporation chief

Imphal: BJP MLA Karam Shyam on Monday tendered his resignation as chairman of Manipur Tourism Corporation Limited alleging that he was not given any responsibility.

In a video clip shared with the media, the MLA from Langthabal constituency, alleged that he had been sidelined in various tourism-related programmes in the state.

He also claimed that his resignation letter, as shown in the video, has been sent to Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

“During the time when the state was gearing up for the Sangai festival, I could hardly do anything and remained a useless chairman,” Karam said.

Karam served as a minister in the N Biren Singh government in 2017. He joined the BJP in 2021, one year before the Manipur assembly elections.

The development comes a few days after another BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyaam tendered his resignation from the post of personal assistant to the chief minister for not being assigned any responsibility.

