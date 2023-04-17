BJP MLA Karam Shyam quits as Manipur Tourism Corporation chief

Imphal: BJP MLA Karam Shyam on Monday tendered his resignation as chairman of Manipur Tourism Corporation Limited alleging that he was not given any responsibility.
In a video clip shared with the media, the MLA from Langthabal constituency, alleged that he had been sidelined in various tourism-related programmes in the state.
He also claimed that his resignation letter, as shown in the video, has been sent to Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
“During the time when the state was gearing up for the Sangai festival, I could hardly do anything and remained a useless chairman,” Karam said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Karam served as a minister in the N Biren Singh government in 2017. He joined the BJP in 2021, one year before the Manipur assembly elections.
The development comes a few days after another BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyaam tendered his resignation from the post of personal assistant to the chief minister for not being assigned any responsibility.
Also Read | Manipur: Gunfight between police, KIA militants in Churachandpur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- BJP MLA Karam Shyam quits as Manipur Tourism Corporation chief
- Tripura govt can’t function sans TIPRA Motha support: LOP
- Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh new Chief Justice of Tripura HC
- Meghalaya: Precusor meeting of G20 SELM held in Shillong
- Tripura CM warns ‘troublemakers’ of stern action
- Nagaland ULB polls: SC asks Centre to explain if constitutional scheme can be violated