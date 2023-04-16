Imphal: 19-year-old Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan has been crowned the Femina Miss India 2023 title at the starry grand finale held in Manipur’s capital Imphal on Saturday.

While Delhi’s Shreya Punja won the 1st runner-up title, 21-year-old Thounaojam Strela Luwang from the host state Manipur won the 2nd runner-up title.

Femina Miss India 2023 Nandita Gupta

The three winners were selected out of the 30 contestants from across India at the grand finale hosted by Manipur Tourism, co-powered by ORRA Fine Jewellery, with makeup partner Colorbar Made for Magic & co-powered by Rajnigandha Pearls.

Manipur hosted the 59th edition of the Femina Miss India 2023 grand finale at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium in Imphal, making it the first state to host such an event in northeast India.

Miss India Rajasthan Nandini Gupta

Congratulating the ladies, the Femina Miss India organisation said, “All of these ladies have a powerful voice and we’re sure that they’re going to use this platform to further all the important causes that they believe in. We’ve seen the passion with which they’ve worked for these positions and must say that there’s no one more deserving! Congratulations, ladies- it’s time to celebrate.”

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan

The star-studded coronation night saw some powerful performances by dashing Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and stunning Ananya Panday.

Neha Dhupia

Similar breathtaking performances were also delivered by former Femina Miss India title holders, including Sini Shetty and Manasa Varanasi among others.

The jury members were none other than Femina Miss India Universe 2002 and Mentor Neha Dhupia, boxing icon Laishram Sarita Devi, star choreographer Terence Lewis and ace designers Rocky S and Namrata Joshipura.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh

“Truly happy to see the grand finale of the 59th Femina Miss India 2023, successfully hosted at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium, Imphal. Manipur, the Jewel of India, has much more to offer to the people of the nation and the world,” chief minister N Biren Singh said.

Also Read | How Strela Luwang beat epilepsy to represent Manipur in Miss India

