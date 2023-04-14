Imphal: The first anniversary of the N Biren Singh-led 2.0 government was celebrated on Thursday at Senapati Public Ground with chief minister N Biren Singh as the chief guest.

N Biren Singh was sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur for the second term on March 21, 2022, after winning majority seats in the General Election to the Manipur Legislative Assembly held on March 2022.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The chief minister and other dignitaries were accorded a rousing welcome by the leaders of civil society organisations, student organisations, Church leaders and the public on their arrival at the function venue.

The inauguration of 95 projects worth Rs 22,450 lakh and the laying of the foundation stone of 17 projects worth Rs 7,605 lakh marked the celebration.

Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, Senior Civil and Police officers, Civil Society Organisations, Church Leaders, and the general public of Senapati District also attended the function among others.

Addressing the gathering, chief minister N Biren Singh said he was overwhelmed by the warm welcome accorded to him and his cabinet colleagues by the people.

He also appreciated the Planning Department and the District Administration, Senapati, for organising the anniversary celebration in a grand way.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The CM continued that Cabinet meetings were held at different hill district headquarters in the first term of the government, adding that interactions with various CSOs were also held to know the grievances of the people.

Stating that the government had chosen the Senapati district to celebrate the 1st anniversary of the Government, he added Senapati district is on its path to becoming the 2nd capital of Manipur in terms of sports with certain infrastructure development in the field of Sports. He further stated that Senapati is the first hill district to have an artificial football turf. He expressed that the district would see a considerable change in the sports infrastructure development once the indigenous wrestling stadium, and football field at Karong are completed, adding that Thangal Memorial Football Stadium would also be constructed soon at Thangal Village.

CM Biren further informed that a Critical Care Block with 10 ICU beds will be constructed at Senapati District Hospital with an estimated cost of Rs 28 crore. Specialist Doctors will also be stationed at the block to check seriously ill patients, he added.

He also spoke on various development works taken up during the last year of his government.

The chief minister appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his concern on the development of Northeast states especially Manipur, informing that Central leaders are very happy to see the people of Manipur living together happily and peacefully.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaking on the decision taken at the cabinet meeting held on Thursday at Deputy Commissioner’s Office, prior to the 1st Anniversary celebration, he informed that the cabinet had approved to implementation of the “One family one livelihood” initiative. The government had earlier announced to give livelihood to each and every household. He further informed that anyone from a family with no source of livelihood can apply for a loan of Rs 10 Lakh with a 30 per cent grant. An amount of Rs 100 Crore had been allocated in the budget for the same, he added, asking the public to take advantage of this.

Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Th Biswajit Singh stated that everyone’s efforts and support are needed for the successful implementation of Government programmes and the development of the state. He further maintained that the present Government had been taking up governance in a different way to bring balanced development, mentioning the Meeyamgi Numit and Hill Leaders’ Day initiatives of the Government.

Speaking on climate change, he maintained that the state government had been taking up various initiatives as per law, to conserve the forest land of the State, adding that the Government is not against anyone. He further appealed to the public to take their part in conserving forest areas to mitigate climate change.

Works Minister Govindas Konthoujam stated that Manipur had witnessed lots of changes and development in the last year, adding that projects inaugurated today were the proof. Every programme of the Government is focused on development, he said. Citing various infrastructure developments taken up in the State as the reason for getting the opportunity to host certain events like G20 Summit, and Tri-Nation Football Tournament, he mentioned that hosting the Grand Finale of Femina Miss India in the State would be historic.

The minister continued that the state government aims to bring balanced development across the state, informing that the percentage of budget allocation for the development of hill areas has increased a lot in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

During the programme, the chief minister handed over the appointment order to

Pangambam Romita Devi, wife of VDF late N Premananda, as cook in the Police Department. Late Premananda went missing while attending duty to destroy illegal poppy plantations and was later found dead in an area under Chakpikarong Police Station in Chandel district.

As a part of the programme, the chief minister also felicitated government departments and officials for their contribution.

A booklet and a short film on the achievement of 1st year of Government were released by the chief minister. A short film on War on Drugs 2.0 was also screened during the programme.

After the end of the programme, a friendly football match was played between CM’s 11 and Senapati 11 at the newly inaugurated Astroturf at the Public Ground.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Manipur: Christian body condemns eviction drive at churches

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









