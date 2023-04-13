Imphal: The All Manipur Christian Organisation (AMCO) on Thursday expressed concern over the eviction drive carried out at three churches in Imphal, stating that such harsh action also hurts the sentiments of Christians.

AMCO, an apex body of the Christian community in Manipur, claimed that the demolition drive was carried out at Evangelical Baptist Convention Church (EBCC), Holy Spirit Catholic Church and Manipur Evangelical Lutheran Church at Tribal Colony in Imphal in the wee hours of April 11 without any regard to religious sanctity.

Speaking to EastMojo, AMCO joint secretary Rev L Manga said the eviction drive was carried out at 3 am on Tuesday when people were still sleeping and alleged that families living within the church premises, including pastors and caretakers, were not given sufficient time to move their belongings.

“We are all in shock. We fully respect and acknowledge the law of the land and the government’s decision. However, the manner they carried out the eviction is unacceptable because they (government) don’t give us sufficient time and conducted the drive in the wee hours at 3 am when people were sleeping,” said Rev Manga.

Moreover, the state government doesn’t respect the sanctity of the church and just bulldozed the places of worship, he said.

The Christian body further alleged that the three Churches were demolished on the ground that they have been constructed on the government’s land.

“It is very unfortunate that the government opted for demolition of the places of worship while dealing with the issue of the construction of religious structures on public places and government lands despite the Supreme Court’s standing instruction of either regularisation, relocation or removal of such structures,” it said.

It further mentioned that as per the Supreme Court’s directive, the Manipur Policy for review of unauthorised construction of religious nature on public parks, public places etc. 2010 was framed and a proposal for regularisation of 188 religious structures in five districts was approved by the state cabinet on October 11, 2011, and subsequently regularised the same on October 27, 2011.

However, it is unfortunate that not even a single church/Christian worship place was included (regularised), it said, adding, this was a discriminatory decision of the government.

AMCO further stated that the noble ideals of secularism enshrined in our Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion, belief, faith and worship to every citizen of India needs to be followed in its true sense and spirit.

The Christian body also appealed to all the churches and denominations in Manipur to extend their cooperation and share the grief and sorrow of the brethren at Tribal colony, Imphal.

Further, AMCO reiterates its undaunted commitment to uphold the spirit of love, care and fraternity amongst the people of Manipur, irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

Meanwhile, the Christian body also submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Manipur Governor with regard to the matter.

The body also plans to consult with various national organisations with regard to atrocities meted out to their fellow Christian brothers and sisters in the state.

