Imphal: No matter the competition, the home advantage is real, we are told. Thousands cheering for you every time your name is announced can only be a good thing, right? And imagine if you win? The noise, the cheers, and the memories will remain forever etched in your memories.

But Strela Thounaojam Luwang, Femina Miss Manipur, who will walk down the ramp of Femina Miss India 2023 in her home town of Imphal, is already a winner and an example for several people. And in some ways, her name has already made it to history books: she will forever be the person who represented Manipur the first time the state hosted the prestigious event.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“Excited is a word that cannot even express my feelings right now. I’m ecstatic, to be fair, and I must say Manipur is ready to welcome the whole country with huge smiles and open arms,” Strela told EastMojo over the phone from Mumbai, just days before landing in Manipur for the final leg.

“It’s a proud moment for Strela, as she represents Manipur with grace and dignity p, showcasing the beauty of sisterhood and the unity in diversity of India’s diverse culture,” wrote Femina Miss India on Facebook.

On Friday, after undergoing intensive sessions in Mumbai for a month, contestants from 28 states and two union territories arrived in Imphal City, the capital of Manipur, for the pageant’s grand finale.

Difficult journey, resilient Strela

Strela Luwang started her career in modelling at the age of 14 and always dreamt of participating in the pageant. “I am so thankful for all the love and support I’ve received from the people of Manipur. It is definitely not an overnight success. I would say it came with lots of hard work and effort as I’ve been preparing and praying for this for more than five years,” said Luwang.

But as is often the case, the reality was starkly different to her dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Born to Thounaojam Ratan Luwangcha and Ashalata Chingsubam of Uripok Bachaspati Leikai, Strela, the sixth among eight siblings, suffered from seizures during her youth. Luwang said that life was not easy when she was young, and her parents bore most of the suffering.

“I’m so thankful and sorry to them even today,” she said, adding, “I call it a blessing and not a hurdle. When I was sick and immobile, I had imagined a life I wanted to live in the future when I finally overcame my illness. I must say: those visions are why I am here today, living and working hard for the life I imagined then.”

Thankfully, seizures are now a thing of the past, and she is gracefully living her dreams with dignified, hard work and confidence, now hoping to bring home the Femina Miss India title.

Sharing her experience at Femina Miss India thus far, Luwang said, “The journey has been amazing, and I am also looking forward to making more memories and bonding with the few days left. The team is very supportive and kind. Our managers are our best friends. We can go to them for anything. They will offer a shoulder when we need to cry.”

The glamour industry is known for cut-throat competition and lack of empathy, however, for Luwang, her co-contestants were the ones who gave her strength and comfort.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We would fool around when the situation is a little grim and have a pep talk if any of us is facing an issue, that is the sisterhood we have for one another,” she said.

Besides modelling, Strela, a former cabin crew, is pursuing her business studies in Manipur. During her free time, she loves to write, sing and play the ukulele, which, she says, is ‘her cradle of comfort and joy’ amid her hectic lifestyle.

A different industry, a reformed outlook

According to the beauty queen from Manipur, the concept and focus of beauty pageants changed drastically over the years.

“The once-appreciated preachy answers and speeches are less appreciated right now. Today, a beauty queen is someone relatable. She can make mistakes, doesn’t have to be perfect or look perfect in every way possible. That feeling of reachability will inspire the younger generations to have the same passion,” she said.

So, today the changes are evident not only concerning inner beauty or outer beauty, it is about self-acceptance and assurance. “I must say it is pretty successful in its way,” added Luwang, also a social influencer.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Luwang has over 45,000 followers on Instagram and several thousands more on other social platforms.

“My followers are my friends, their love and support have been what made me go about when doubts shadow my mind and I am so thankful to them for always being there for me,” she said.

Also Read | Manipur: Mini marathon ‘Run Chandel Run’ held after 3 yrs gap

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









