In a joint effort by the state government and the security forces, around Rs 1,300 crores worth of contraband items have been recovered which resulted in the surrendering of the cadres of the proscribed groups of Manipur, an official release said on Wednesday.

The official statement released on Wednesday also noted that in the past 2 years, the security forces have made 370 successful apprehensions.

According to the release, the recovery of contraband items has provided a much-needed boost to efforts aimed at cutting off the financial resources of these groups. This has resulted in the surrender of cadres belonging to these groups.

“Notable amongst this is the complete domination of PLA which witnessed significant surrender/ apprehension amounting to approximately 100 cadres which is the largest amongst the proscribed groups,” the official release said

The success of action against the terror groups and terrorists came in the aftermath of repeated synergised responses to restore normalcy in the region.

